The city government plans to conduct “house-to-house”COVID-19 vaccinations in order to broaden its population’s immunity coverage in the ongoing attempt to stem the pandemic.

The Puerto Princesa City Covac(COVID-19 vaccination) campaign on Tuesday emphasized that while the vaccine is not mandatory for its residents, the campaign will improve vaccine accessibility.

“Hindi sapilitan ang pagbibigay ng bakuna, ngunit aming inaanyayahan ang lahat na sumuporta upang ating malabanan ang virus na dala ng COVID-19,” read the advisory.

The program dubbed as “Katok Bakuna” will be launched first in Barangay Sta. Monica on June 15, targeting clustered stations for Puroks Masayahin, Mabuhay, Magalang, and Employee’s Village.

“Upang pagtibayin pa ang ating kumpanya sa COVID-19 vaccination, maglulunsad ang PPC COVAC ng panibagong istratehiya upang mas mailapit pa ang programa at serbisyo sa inyong mga tahanan. Mag-iikot ang aming vaccination team sa inyong mga barangay at kakatok sa inyong mga tahanan upang mabakunahan ang mga nais magpabakuna,” further read the statement.

The house-to-house vaccination activities will be scheduled every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday between 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.