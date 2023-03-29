The city will host the Ironman Asia TriClub Championship as part of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa event slated this year in November.

The championship event, according to Ironman, is a part of its program that “works to empower and support” avid triathletes that have a network of TriClubs at their core “by providing friendly competition, exclusive benefits and exposure for registered clubs.”

The certificate for this was personally handed to Mayor Lucilo Bayron at the city hall’s flag raising on Monday by City Sports Office (CSO) director Rocky Austria.

Austria explained that aside from the participants of Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, more are expected to join because of the Asia TriClub Championship.

Mayor Bayron said that with the addition of the championship in the second staging of the long-distance triathlon race in the city, its goal of boosting sports tourism is not far from being achieved.

However, he said he recognizes the need for the improvement of some facilities, such as the ramp at the bay walk area, for the swimming leg of Ironman.

“Ang mga ilang natutunan natin ay yong ramp dyan sa ating baywalk sementado, puwede pala nating patungan ng makapal na plywood para hindi siya masyadong steep,” he said.

“Kasi ang problema yong umaakyat galing sa dagat, hirap sila dahil pagod na pagod na tapos medyo paakyat pa yong ating ramp,” added Bayron.

Bayron directed the City Engineering Office (CEO) to do something about the problem before the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa.

He added too that there is also another event that the city will is the Asia Relay Championship.

“Ito yong tatlo sila, iba-iba yong mag-swim, iba yong mag-bike, iba yong mag-run. Makakadagdag ito sa ating arrivals,” the mayor said.

Bayron, who took a trip to Davao to observe the holding of the Ironman there, said they also learned that a triathlete died while participating in the swim race.

However, he believes this will not affect the city’s hosting in November.

About Post Author