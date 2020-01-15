City to cut down on traffic enforcers

Some 160 “yellow boys” will soon face unemployment as the city government implements salary hike on February.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, in his veto message forwarded on Monday, said that it will adversely affect the budget plan of the city as it integrates salary hike on February among its ‘contract of service’ employees.

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa, the city administrator, backed Bayron’s decision, pointing out that manpower will be trimmed to accommodate the wage increase from P225 to P503 per day.

“Humihingi kami ng pasensya sa lahat ng maaapektuhan,” Pedrosa said explaining, “Kukulangin kasi ang pa-sweldo natin kung hindi tayo magtatanggal.”

Some 3,000 ‘job order’ employees were reportedly included in the city’s workforce as of December 2019 report. 2,250 of whom “effectively performed in the job” will retain their position as validated by the departmental heads.

The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) declined to issue a statement as of press time, but Palawan News was able to interview some traffic enforcers to comment on the concern.

A 48-year old enforcer, who requested anonymity, said that he has worked for more than eight years as a traffic official.

“Parang ‘yong ‘last in, first out’ naman daw yata ‘yong maaapektuhan noon,” he said as he recalls his supervisor’s guarantee.

In December 2019, CTMO’s efficiency was questioned before the City Council citing the redundancy in work brought by the installation of traffic lights in the city proper.

At the onset of 2020, the city government initially reported that it will let go of some 750 employees following the salary hike measure. To date, CTMO comprises the largest departmental employment cut amounting to 21 percent.

