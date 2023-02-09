The city of Puerto Princesa will celebrate this year’s National Arts Month with the 2nd Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron Free Music Instrument Workshop and an art exhibit featuring the works of Palawan Artists Collective and Guhit Pinas Palawan.

The music instrument workshop that will be open to those who want to learn how to play piano and ukelele will be held at the learning pod of the Balayong Peoples Park.

The exhibit, dubbed “Ani ng Sining, Bunga ng Galing,” will be open to the public from February 11 to March 11.

This year’s arts month events happen simultaneously with the city’s 151st anniversary and the 19th Balayong Festival.

Under Proclamation No. 683 of 1991, February was declared the National Arts Month to celebrate artistic excellence and pay tribute to the uniqueness and diversity of Filipino heritage and culture.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts designated the theme “Ani ng Sining, Bunga ng Galing” for this year’s celebration.

