The city government’s health office is temporarily suspending its vaccination activities for several days after some frontline personnel and workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Ric Panganiban, chief of the City Health Office (CHO), said Tuesday that vaccination activities would be suspended from January 25 to 30, 2022, to prevent viral spread to their other healthcare workers.

“Wala muna tayong scheduled na vaccination this week — simula ngayon. Magre-resume tayo sa Monday (January 31) next week. For the past few weeks kasi ay nagkakaroon na tayo ng mga cases doon sa ating mga kasama at miyembro ng mga vaccination team,” Dr. Panganiban said in the radio program R1 at Your Service by City Information Office (CIO) chief Richard Ligad and Henry Santos.

“Kahapon (January 24), nag-mandatory testing tayo sa lahat ng mga member ng vaccination team natin, unfortunately may mga nagpa-positive sa bawat grupo,” he added, claiming that all their teams have members whose test results for COVID-19 were positive.

Dr. Panganiban explained that they had planned immunization operations in the barangays for this week but were unable to carry them out because members of their team would have to travel in one vehicle.

He said they had a meeting after the testing and consulted with the City Incident Management Team (IMT), and the advise was to “suspend operations temporarily to avoid jeopardizing the immunization program’s activities.”

“Kasi baka lalong dumami ay mas magka problema tayo, mas matagal matitigil yong ating operation. So, as a preventive and precautionary measure, kasi baka mas lalo pang dumami yong mga kasama natin sa vaccination na puma-positive, nakapag-decide kami na hindi muna kami mag-o-operate this week,” Dr. Panganiban said.

Dr. Panganiban noted that the IMT’s chief, Dr. Dean Palanca, expects instances to rise more in Puerto Princesa, but that they will also drop quickly.

He said many COVID-19 patients in the city right now, even their workers with positive results, “aren’t feeling anything” because they’ve already received their immunizations.

The only symptoms they’re experiencing are cough and flu, which would go away after two to three days.

“Yong mismong mga nagpa-positive, karamihan dito sa Puerto Princesa, pati doon sa amin ay talagang ano — walang mga nararamdaman. Wala silang mga nararamdaman. Marami na kasing nabakunahan. Yong members naman sa vaccination natin [bakunado na]. Mandatory na yong bakuna, [nabigyan naman sila ng mga booster],” he said.

As of January 20, 2022, Puerto Princesa City’s Covac vaccination roll out data claimed that 170,116 of their 210,000 target have already received their vaccines.

Of the figure, 157,248 have been fully vaccinated while 12,868 have not received their second doses. Residents who have received their booster shots are around 11,449.