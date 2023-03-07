The City Sports Office (CSO) in Puerto Princesa has launched the Laro’t Saya sa Parke 2023 campaign to encourage families to spend their weekends participating in sports activities.

Sports director Atty. Rocky Austria said the program, which takes place in the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex and the Balayong People’s Park, is a collaboration between the City Government and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

It is a park-based, family-oriented sports-for-all program developed as a national effort to involve the Filipino family in sports play and learning together.

“Ang objective o purpose, para yung family ay magkaroon ng bonding,” Austria said.

Since February 11, games and training in sports such as taekwondo, football, badminton, basketball, volleyball, wushu, and Zumba have been offered every weekend between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. and are available to the public.

Austria emphasized that the city’s track record of supporting sports activities by hosting major athletic events has opened the door to co-hosting this program with the PSC.

Apart from promoting a healthy citizenry via sports and an active lifestyle, the city government sees sports as an opportunity to market Puerto Princesa as a sports tourism hub.

“Ginagawa natin ang ganitong activities para makatulong sa tourism industry. Kasi habang may mga bisita tayong pumupunta dito, kumikita ‘yong ating palengke, restaurant, hotels, at ang transport sector. Maraming nakikinabang kaya in our own little ways dito sa City Sports Office, ginagawan natin ng paraan hindi lang para sa sports, para rin sa economy,” he said.

Atty. Austria also encouraged the public to support the upcoming sports events that the city will be hosting which includes the Mayor’s Cup, Sports Clinic, Sports Caravan, World Table Tennis Youth Championships in October, and Ironman 70.3 in November.

***Jazzuri Thea Guzman and Kyle Gwynlee Dagot, senior high school students at Puerto Princesa City National Science High School, are media interns at Palawan News under the Humanities and Social Sciences Work Immersion Program.

