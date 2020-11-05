City seniors receive increase in allowance

This, after the City Council on Tuesday, passed proposed ordinance SDO No. 163-2020 on its third and final reading, upping the allowance for the elderly from P1,500 to P2,000 quarterly.

For two consecutive years, the senior citizens in Puerto Princesa would enjoy an increase in their financial assistance from the local government.

This, after the City Council on Tuesday, passed proposed ordinance SDO No. 163-2020 on its third and final reading, upping the allowance for the elderly from P1,500 to P2,000 quarterly.

The local law, which was forwarded to the chief executive for approval, received overwhelming support from the local legislative body, who unanimously voted for its passage during the deliberations last week. The ordinance was sponsored by all sitting members of the Council.

In October 2019, the Council has also maneuvered a similar move that resulted in the first senior citizen allowance increase effective January 2020 from P1,000 to P1,500.

In its efforts to widen the benefits and privileges for residents over 60 years old, free entertainment for Senior Citizens sought by the city government in January 2020.

Councilor Peter Maristela, the proponent of SDO No. 58-2019, said that the earlier proposal was inclusive of recreational centers in the city such as theaters, cinema houses, concerts, leisure, and amusement parks which may be availed during their birthday.

