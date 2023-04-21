(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Two members of the Puerto Princesa City Civil Security Group (PPCCSG) assigned at the Balayong People’s Park have been arrested by the police on sexual assault charges, according to a Police Station 2 (PS 2) report obtained by Palawan News.

The two suspects, identified as Ryan Santiago, 33, and Augustine Batul, 40, allegedly raped a minor and assaulted her boyfriend in a secluded area of the park Wednesday night around 6 p.m.

The report stated that the victims were sharing food at the park when the suspects approached them.

Santiago reportedly restrained and dragged the girl, a minor, to a grassy area of the park, where he then raped her, while Batul reportedly sexually assaulted her boyfriend.

The PS 2 conducted a hot pursuit operation after receiving a complaint on the incident, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects. (R. Rodriguez)

