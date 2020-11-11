City scales up “smart bulbs” street lighting project

Under a planned Phase 3 of its program, Mayor Lucilo Bayron said they will be installing until the end of this year some 2,110 smart bulbs in addition to the 3,186 lighting that have previously been installed.

The City government is scaling up its project involving the installation of “smart lighting” in strategic areas around the city.

Under a planned Phase 3 of its program, Mayor Lucilo Bayron said they will be installing until the end of this year some 2,110 smart bulbs in addition to the 3,186 lightings that have previously been installed.

“After tomorrow, our target is 3,571 smart bulbs to make it roughly 7,000 bulbs in the poblacion and 10,000 additional solar lamps in the remote barangays,” Bayron said. He said that the distribution of solar lamps has been benefiting mostly indigenous communities that are not connected to the power grid.

Upon the project’s completion, with a reported budget of around P700 million, Bayron said his administration will have installed 6,402 smart bulbs in key areas.

Citing the technology behind the led bulbs, Bayron said Puerto Princesa City was the first to employ it in the country, thus making the Philippines the 58th of 193 countries in the world to have used the technology.

“Palagay ko we can be proud of that, na tayo ang 58th country na nakapag-install ng smart lighting,” he said during Wednesday’s press conference at Dang Maria’s Bed and Breakfast.

“Maraming benefit ang maliwanag na kalsada — less crime, less road accidents, less vandalism during the night. Pag maliwanag ang community, mas productive ang isang community,” he added.

The city government is preparing for the simultaneous ceremonial lighting of the project in five or six locations.