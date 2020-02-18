City renews campaign against “colorum” trikes

At least 10 tricycles were flagged for violations by mid-Monday, CTMO head Richard Ligad said.

The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) has begun apprehending “colorum” or tricycles without franchise along city roads and alleys.

At least 10 tricycles were flagged for violations by mid-Monday, CTMO head Richard Ligad said.

“Kailangan nating protektahan ‘yong mga tricycle na may franchise. Paiigtingin natin yung paghuli sa mga colorum sa lahat ng lansangan dito sa atin, sa mga kanto-kanto particular, kasi kawawa ‘yong mga may franchise na tricycle.” Ligad said.

Ligad said their operation against colorum tricycles will continue for an unspecified period of time.

Allan Mabella, special operations officer of the CTMO, said while their campaign through social media helped disseminate information to tricycle drivers, “may mga nahuli pa rin tayo, ‘yon na lang talaga ang malalakas ang loob.”

Meanwhile, the PNP Highway Patrol Group enforcing the trike ban on national highways, said they did not make any apprehension Monday.

“Tumayo kami sa kalsada kanina, wala naman dumaan. Nagkakaroon kami ng operation hindi lang naman sa mga tricycle kundi pati na rin sa iba-ibang mga violation. Syempre, ‘yang mga ‘yan [tricycle drivers] pag nakatayo kami [hindi na dumadaan,” P/Maj. Ariel Abanto, head of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, said.

Abanto also said that they will continue their operations since there is already an order from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Related

About the Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.