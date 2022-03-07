The city government plans to consolidate its various quick response units to be in one place at the old city hall building, in order to improve its response during emergency situations.

City mayor Lucilo Bayron, in his message during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning, said the city employees from the old city hall will be moved to the new city hall building.

“’Yong mga nag-o-opisina sa old city hall mailipat na natin dito para isang city hall na lang tayo. Tapos yung old city hall gawin nating pinakasentro ng response treams,” Bayron said.

The move will allow the renovation of the old building as the response unit headquarters of the city government, including the police, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, and Anti-Crime Task Force, among others.

“Teams kasi marami — NDRRM, Anti-Crime. Maglagay tayo ng pulis siguro na magre-response d’yan para d’yan sila lahat. Naghanda ‘yong ating City Architect na nakita natin ‘yong perspective, mag-groudbreaking tayo d’yan,” Bayron added.

Bayron also said that he wants to build a General Services Office (GSO) warehouse, where all city government equipment may be stored.

In the last stretch of his incumbency, Bayron’s flagship programs focused on infrastructure and development, taking the biggest chunk of the city’s budget.

In 2020, more than P900 million was allocated for infrastructure and development out of the P3.78 billion budget. In 2021, almost a third of the P3.72 billion was also allocated for infrastructure and development, while in 2022, more than P1.4 billion had been earmarked from a total of P5.3 billion budget.