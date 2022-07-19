- Advertisement by Google -

The city and provincial police offices have strengthened their patrolling and visibility in tourists spots way before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the PNP to increase their deployment of personnel in them for the security and safety of local and international guests.

In an interview with Palawan News, P/Cpt. Joy Iquin, spokesperson of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), said that they had routinely carried out 8-hour patrol responsibilities and other types of police visibility at tourist hotspots and other public areas in the city.

“Aside from the Tourist Police Unit (TPU) under our office, personnel from City PNP Stations 1 and 2 have been conducting regular patrols and provide assistance not just to tourists but the community within their area of responsibility,” she added.

Tourist Assistance Desks (TADs)are now located at tourist sites such as the Puerto Princesa Underground River Booking Office in Mendoza Park, Honda Bay, Plaza Cuartel, Bakers Hill, and the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center, as well as the city’s three major malls. This is in addition to the Tourist Police Stations at Sabang Wharf and Baywalk.

In the province, Police Provincial Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos said that they, too, are continuing to execute different anti-criminality programs and policies in order to preserve peace and order in every town in the province in Palawan.

Ramos said their presence would not only be seen, but also felt, with municipal police stations tasked to safeguard both locals and tourists.

“Makakaasa ang ating pamayanan na ang ating mga kapulisan ay sapat sa bawat munisipyo at handang tumugon sa tawag ng tungkulin na panatilihin ang kaayusan at katahimikan. Bukas ang linya ng ating mga komunikasyon upang tugunan ang mga nangangailangan ng agarang tulong,” he said.

Ramos also stated that the town police offices will also conduct intensified operations, regular information drive on safety tips to locals and tourists, TADs in destinations in collaboration with the local government units, and other government agencies, and improved information operations to the community to work together and take part in preventing and solving crime.