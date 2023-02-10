Inflation rates in Puerto Princesa and Palawan slowed in January 2023 due to lower commodity prices, but remained elevated than in the same month in 2022, as reported by the statistics authority.

The local office of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Thursday that the city’s inflation rate fell to 6.6 percent last month from 7.9% in December 2022, while the province’s rate slipped to 8.7 percent from 9.9 percent.

Provincial Chief Statistical Specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez said that with the decline in inflation, the purchasing power of those receiving nominal incomes has improved in January compared to December 2022.

“Ngayon ay bumaba ang ating inflation—kung titingnan ay mas marami na ang mabibili mo kumpara sa Disyembre dahil bumaba ang ating inflation,” she said.

However, the figures are still high than in January 2022, when Puerto Princesa recorded 4.1 percent and Palawan recorded 4.4 percent inflation rates.

In Puerto Princesa, the deceleration is attributed to food and non-alcoholic beverages at 9.5 percent from 11.5 percent in December 2022, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels at -0.2 percent from 2.1 percent, and clothing and footwear at 10.5 percent from 11.8 percent.

The higher inflation in the city was contributed by alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 10.4 percent, followed by furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance at 7.8 percent; the third was recreation, sport, and culture at 9.4 percent; restaurants and accommodation services at 10.0 percent; and personal care and miscellaneous goods and services at 7.9 percent.

Rodriguez explained that the higher inflation in restaurants and accommodation services is attributed to the gradual recovery of the tourism industry.

“Kapag marami tayong bisita, chain reaction lalo na maraming namimili ng isda, tataasan ng nagtitinda yong isda so affected,” she said.

In Palawan, the commodity groups that decelerated were food and non-alcoholic beverages at 11.2 percent from 13.6 percent in December 2022, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels at 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent, and restaurants and accommodation services at 8.8 percent from 9.4 percent.

The higher inflation was recorded in commodity groups such as alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 6.9 percent, clothing and footwear at 9.0 percent, furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance at 8.5 percent, and personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services at 8.4 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI) is most widely used in the calculation of the inflation rate and purchasing power of the peso. According to PSA, it is an indicator of the change in average retail prices of a fixed basket of goods and services commonly purchased by households relative to a base year.

The canvassing of prices for the computation of the consumer price index (CPI) for Palawan is done in Quezon, Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Roxas towns. For Puerto Princesa City, there are six outlets where canvassing of price is based.

Inflation in MIMAROPA

Usec. Dennis Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, reported on Tuesday that the inflation rate in MIMAROPA for December 2022 was 8.9 percent and remained unchanged for January 2023.

The headline inflation rate in the Philippines accelerated to 8.7 percent in January, the highest since November 2008.

Puerto Princesa and Palawan are the two areas that only showed a deceleration in the inflation rate for the month of January in MIMAROPA.

The province of Oriental Mindoro recorded the highest inflation rate in the region at 11.6 percent, followed by Marinduque at 9.2 percent and Romblon at 5.1 percent. Occidental Mindoro is the only province that remained constant at 8.0 percent.

