Anti-COVID vaccine storages in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan experienced no issues despite the prolonged power outage caused by typhoon Odette last week, according to city and provincial health officials.

The typhoon, which hit Palawan last December 17, caused blackouts in the city and municipalities that lasted for several days. While most areas have restored power, blackouts are still common as Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) technical staff are still conducting repairs of power lines and posts destroyed by the storm.

City health officer Dr. Ric Panganiban said on Sunday, December 26, that the freezers which the city government purchased for Pfizer vaccines were unaffected by the blackouts.

“Hindi [naapektuhan], may backup genset kami sa Coliseum at bumalik din agad ‘yong power,” he said in a text message.

Likewise, provincial health officer Dr. Erika Faye Labrador said there were no reported issues in the municipalities during the prolonged blackouts.

“Each MHO (municipal health office) has contigency plans regarding vaccine storage. Minor issues [have been] addressed,” Labrador said in a text message.

“No ref (were) reported with issue[s],” she added.

As of December 23, PALECO stated that southern Palawan towns are at 100% electrification. Hard-hit towns such as Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, and Araceli, however, still do not have electricity, according to the same report. Puerto Princesa City also still has areas with no power.

Meanwhile, ALECO appealed for patience from member-consumers due to the prolonged repairs, stating that staff have been working hard to repair numerous damage to be able to immediately restore electricity all over the province.