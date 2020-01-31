City postpones Feb 1 start of trike ban

Councilor Elgin Damasco, chair of the committee on transportation, told Palawan News on Friday morning the cancellation was ordered by city mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The City government has suspended its earlier decision to start implementing the trike ban on Saturday, February 1, amidst an ongoing bickering among city officials.

Councilor Elgin Damasco, chair of the committee on transportation, told Palawan News on Friday morning the cancellation was ordered by city mayor Lucilo Bayron.

“Ito ay galing mismo kay Mayor Bayron, base sa aming meeting kahapon with the councilors,” Damasco said.

Damasco said the decision was prompted by the position raised by opposition councilor Peter Maristela during the the City Council deliberations.

“Sinasabi ni Councilor Peter Maristela na may solusyon siya. Bigyan natin siya ng panahon para ilatag ang sinasabi niyang solusyon,” he said.

Damasco, appearing at the Palawan News talk show Behind the News, on Thursday claimed that Maristela had other solutions to the issue.

Maristela was not accessible on Thursday to comment on the statement made by Damasco.

Many local netizens expressed support to the postponement of the Saturday”dry run”.

“This is not only a problem for the tricycle drivers and operators [dahil] kasama po diyan pati mga commuters. ‘Wag niyong sabihin na kakasuhan kayo kaya ipapatupad niyo. Dapat sabihin niyo kahit kasuhan kayo ay ipaglalaban niyo ang mga constituents niyo. For now maganda na rin na on hold, pero sana magkaroon agad ng resolution so that the people will have peace of mind,” one netizen said.

Republic Act (RA) No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, and the joint memorandum issued in 2017 by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) remain permissive on the three-wheel vehicles to convey passengers in city and municipal roads.

The City Council has still not presented any local ordinance to supplement the national law, as of press time. No guidelines have also been issued as to how the national law will be implemented.

