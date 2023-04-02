The city police office will increase its presence during the Easter Week by stationing 200 personnel in surrounding areas of churches and other public gathering places.

P/Col. Ronie Bacuel, director of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), stated that this is to protect the safety and security of visitors as well as residents who would spend Holy Week and visit identified sites of convergence.

“Paiigtingin natin ang police visibility lalung-lalo na sa mga areas of convergence tulad ng malalaking simbahan, pilgrim sites, terminal, pantalan, paliparan, pati na rin sa mga malls at iba pang pasyalan upang matiyak na mababantayan at mapapanatili ang kaligtasan ng publiko,” Bacuel said.

“Makakaasa ang publiko na handa ang PPCPO at kaisa niyo po kami sa paggunita sa Semana Santa at sa panalangin para sa patuloy na kaligtasan ng lahat,” he added.

Bacuel encouraged the people of the city to remember the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, to recall his deeds and teachings, and to recommit themselves to following in his footsteps.

