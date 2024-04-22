The five police stations and the Traffic Enforcement Unit and Mobile Patrol Unit under the Puerto Princesa City Police Office today received new sets of firearms, ammunition, and accessories as additional logistical support from the Philippine National Police national headquarters in Camp Rafael S. Crame.

PPCPO Chief Col. Ronie Bacuel turned over the newly issued firearms and accessories to the police stations and unit commanders during the flag ceremony in Barangay San Pedro.

They include 25 units of DSAR 5.56mm rifles; 9,000 rounds of 5.56 cartridge (ctg) Ball SS109 (ammunition); 175 pcs of 30-rounder magazines; 25 pcs of tactical slings; 25 pcs of detachable forward grips; 25 pcs of cleaning kits and 25 pcs of instructional manuals; 5,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition; and 2 units of automated night vision.

PPCPO spokesperson P/Capt. Victoria Carmen Iquin said the firearms were issued as part of the regular support of the PNP national headquarters to different police stations throughout the country.