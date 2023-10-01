In a move to promote a harmonious and conflict-free Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the city police office has called upon candidates to participate in a significant initiative—signing a peace covenant.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), under the leadership of Police Colonel Ronie Bacuel, has announced that the peace covenant signing event for the southern and southwestern barangays of the city is scheduled to take place at 6:00 a.m. on October 3 at the Brgy. Luzviminda Covered Gym.

These barangays include Luzviminda, Mangingisda, Sta. Lucia, Inagawan, Kamuning, Iwahig, Inagawan-Sub, Montible, Napsan, Simpocan, and Bagong Bayan.

During the event, various activities such as a unity walk, interfaith prayer rally, and a candidates’ forum will be held.

A similar event is also expected to occur on October 7 at the Brgy. San Rafael Satellite City Hall for the north and northwestern barangays, including San Rafael, Binduyan, Concepcion, Tanabag, Babuyan, Maoyon, Maruyugon, Manalo, Lucbuan, Langogan, Salvacion, Macarascas, Marufinas, Panggangan, Buenavista, Bahile, Tagabinet, and Cabayugan.

For barangays within the city proper, including Bagong Sikat, Bagong Silang, Kalipay, Liwanag, Mabuhay, Magkakaibigan, Maligaya, Manggahan, Maningning, Masigla, Masikap, Masipag, Matahimik, Matiyaga, Maunlad, Milagrosa, Model, Pagkakaisa, Princesa, San Isidro, Tagumpay, and Tanglaw, the signing is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. on October 11 at a venue to be announced.

Similarly, barangays Irawan, Mandaragat, Sta. Monica, Sicsican, Tagburos, Tiniguiban, San Jose, Sta. Lourdes, San Manuel, San Miguel, Bacungan, Sta. Cruz, Bancao-Bancao, San Pedro, and Bagong Pag Asa will hold their signing event at 6:00 a.m. on October 13.

The peace covenant represents a formal commitment from aspiring barangay officials to uphold the principles of honesty, fairness, and non-violence throughout the electoral process.