The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) aims to activate three more police stations in the rural barangays before the end of July, to decongest work from the current two police stations and increase police visibility and improve crime prevention, city director P/Col. Ronie Bacuel said.

Speaking to reporters in a media forum on Monday, July 3, Bacuel said they are now just waiting for final guidelines from the national headquarters.

He said one minor delay in the activation is the creation of an account with the Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS) for the new stations.

“Kasi yung isa na lang ang medyo nakaka delay sa amin ngayon, yung sa crime information kung saan ninyo kinukuha yung [crime] data and statistics na magkaroon ng sariling account yung tatlong police station,” Bacuel said.

He stated that with the creation of three new police stations, the area of jurisdiction will change where the Police Station 1 (PS1) will cover poblacion barangays up to Barangay San Pedro only while PS2 will have Brgy. San Manuel to Iwahig.

The new stations – PS3 will cover barangays Luzviminda to Kamuning, PS4 will have Macarascas to New Panggangan and PS5 from Brgy. Manalo to Langogan.

“So we are just waiting for the creation of the account and once the new stations are activated, crime incidents for example in Brgy. Inagawan sub will no longer be reported to PS2 but to PS3,” Bacuel explained.

“As of now, the database is still being updated at the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management Division in our national headquarters,” he added.

Bacuel also said the designated station commanders have already coordinated with the deputy mayors in the barangays and that Mayor Lucilo Bayron has already given instructions to accommodate them at the mini city halls for a temporary police station.

“This week we have scheduled our personnel that will be deployed in the new stations to conduct a familiarization tour in their area of assignment so that by the time the stations are activated, they already have ideas and informations about their area of jurisdiction,” he said.

Furthermore, the city police chief said that while they have requested for additional personnel, there is none available yet. He however said the Regional Personnel Management Division of MIMAROPA has committed to additional police force in the city.

“Right now, there is still an ongoing schooling and training for new police personnel and once they graduate, we will have more police officers here. Because other police offices and stations also need augmentation,” he stated.

And thanks to our regional office, we are on the priority list,” he added.