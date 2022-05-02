The city police said the man who died Sunday night in a vehicular accident that transpired on the national road in front of the Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, was truck helper Peter Son U. De Vera, 24.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) community affairs chief and spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Salvador Tabi said Monday morning in a follow-up report that De Vera was a resident of Barangay 4, Roxas municipality.

“Inaasikaso [na] ng kapatid at uncle ng namatay ang [kanyang] labi,” Tabi said.

“Nabalitaan ng uncle ng namatay na may aksidente, hanggang sa nag-verify sila sa hospital at dun nila na-identify,” he added.

Tabi said the suspect in the reckless imprudence resulting to homicide with physical injuries and damage to property case, Jeffrey A. Campud, 27, of Brgy. Bucana, El Nido, is now under the custody of Police Station 2 (PS 2), including the Toyota Hiace Commuter van he was driving.

“Ang suspect under custody [na ng] PS 2, kasama ang van. Ang motor nasa barangay, hindi kasi [maitakbo] dahil sa damage,” he added.

An earlier report issued to the media by the PPCPO failed to immediately identify the victim allegedly because no identification card was found at the scene of the accident.

De Vera’s back ride passenger, Rafael N. Lagrosa, 40, of Purok Centro, Brgy. Tiniguiban, remains unconscious in the hospital, as of this writing.