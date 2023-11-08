The Puerto Princesa City Police Office has issued an advisory for dog owners and other domestic animal keepers to temporarily confine or restrain them on November 12 due to the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa.

Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, spokesperson for the city police, said too that several major roads will be closed to prevent vehicle movement during the event.

The advisory aims to prevent accidents involving the Half Ironman participants, who will be competing in a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and 21.1km run.

“During the actual race, no movements or crossing of vehicles, including tricycles and motorcycles, will be allowed to ensure the safety of participants. We also request those with pets, especially dogs, to tie or confine them to avoid any stray animals,” stated Captain Iquin.

The triathlon race will lead to the closure of key city roads starting at 6 a.m. on the day of the event.

The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) advises residents with important errands on this day to leave early or exit their homes before the road closures.

Travelers, especially those with flights, are advised to depart before 6 a.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to pass.

The following roads will be closed:

Malvar Street from Roxas Street corner to Junction 2 (AA Plaza).

The entirety of Socrates Road to Abanico Road.

South National Highway from Abanico (JIL) – Tiniguiban Highway – Sta Monica Highway – Sicsican Highway – Irawan Highway – Iwahig to Montible-Napsan Intersection.

Alternative routes to the city proper include:

The entirety of North National Highway (from Sta Lourdes to San Manuel Highway, San Pedro Highway, San Miguel Highway, Rizal Avenue).

The estimated time for road reopening: