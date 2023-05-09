The Puerto Princesa City police has formed a Special Investigation Task Group Vu Dang (SITG VD) to probe the murder Monday of Vietnamese businessman Kim Vu Dang.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Vu was fatally shot inside his home’s stockroom in Purok El Rancho, Barangay Sta. Monica. The identity of the perpetrator remains unknown.

P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio, the spokesperson for the PPCPO, said team of police investigators will be specifically assigned to closely investigate the incident.

“The task group is dedicated to conduct investigations to solve the shooting incident of Mr. Vu Dang, arrest suspect/s, and file cases against them if evidence warrants,” he said.

Additionally, Palacio mentioned that they already have witnesses who they will question to potentially identify the perpetrator. They will also thoroughly review all CCTV footage, and the City Forensic Unit will create facial composites of the suspect.

