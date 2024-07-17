A welder was arrested for allegedly selling suspected shabu in Purok Little Baguio, Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City, around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

The suspect was identified as Rodolfo del Valle, 35, a resident of Purok Magkaisa in the same barangay. Authorities state that he is listed among the highly-valued individuals by the city police.

One sachet of suspected shabu, weighing approximately 0.88 grams, was purchased from del Valle for ₱1,000, which was recovered from him upon arrest.

Additionally, another sachet of suspected shabu, weighing about 0.98 grams with a market value of ₱4,410, and other paraphernalia were also seized from him.

In total, items worth ₱8,370 were confiscated from the suspect.