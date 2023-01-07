The leadership of the police force in Puerto Princesa fully supports the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) call for full-fledged colonels and generals to tender their courtesy resignations in light of the alleged resurgence of “ninja cops”

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) director P/Col. Roberto Bucad told Palawan News on Saturday morning in a phone call that he supports DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos Jr.’s call for internal cleansing and is willing to submit his resignation.

“Yes naman, suportado ko. We will support and willing to file my courtesy resignation,” Bucad said.

Bucad clarified that there are no ninja cops in the city because they are “too afraid” to commit illegal acts.

“Takot ang mga police natin dito na mag ganoon. Sa pag-imbestiga lang na ganito ganito, takot sila. I’m proud na properly ang mga pulis natin,” he said.

According to Bucad, the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA has contacted third-level police officials in regional areas regarding Abalos’ call for courtesy resignations.

Palawan News has texted and called P/Col. Adonis Guzman, the director of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), to inquire about his thoughts, but he has not responded as of press time.

On Thursday, January 6, Brigadier General Sidney Hernia, director of PRO MIMAROPA, issued a statement expressing support to the interior department’s call.

He said his leadership’s support to the call is “unwavering” as it is “one of the most effective and prompt measures to cleanse” their ranks.

Hernia also said Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.’s resignation in response to Abalos Jr.’s call for internal cleansing “exhibits his strong commitment to eliminating a few rouge cops allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.”

“I strongly believe that the pronouncement of Secretary Abalos calling for the courtesy resignation of all high-ranking officials is a concrete manifestation of his sincere intention to cleanse the PNP as the premier law enforcement agency of the country,” Hernia said in a statement also on Thursday.

“It is very fitting that amidst this turmoil, a fair and independent investigation shall be launched to pinpoint and eliminate the few scalawags in our ranks. In this way, we will regain our credibility as a competent and reliable police force”, he added.

Hernia reassured the public that the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA will do whatever it takes to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs and internal cleansing in order to make the entire region drug-free in the future.

Abalos Jr. made the call for full colonels and generals to tender their voluntary resignations following alleged reports of “ninja cops” in the PNP who are involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs.

“Ako ay umaapila sa ating mga full colonels at generals sa PNP na magbigay ng kanilang courtesy resignation dahil ito lang ang paraan para linisin ang bakuran ng PNP nang mabilis mula sa mga may kinalaman sa iligal na droga,” Abalos said.

“Kung wala kang ginagawang masama, hindi ka dapat mag-alala. Tuloy lang ang trabaho. Gusto lang nating mag-umpisa muli nang malinis,” he added.

In October last year, P/SSgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr., a member of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, was tagged in the storage of approximately one ton of shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, worth P6.7 billion. They were reportedly shipped from China and were stored in the lending company he owns in Sta. Ana, Manila.

