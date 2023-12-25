The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has dismissed claims that the individual involved in a road rage incident along Malvar Street, as captured in a now-viral video, is a member of the police force.

P/Capt. Maria Victoria Iquin reported that the city police carried out an investigation into the incident, which included confirming the identity of the person involved. It was established that the individual is not a member of any branch of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Kaugnay po sa naging viral video na road rage na nagpakilalang pulis, for info, siya ay hindi pulis. Ang naturang lalaki ay nakilalang si Roderick Verayo na residente ng Barangay Sta. Monica,” she said.

She also said that they are now considering filing charges against the individual.

Iquin reminded the public that misrepresentation and usurpation of authority is punishable by law.

The PPCPO clarified the situation after an incident, which was captured on video on December 23. In the footage, a man is seen exiting his red Mitsubishi car on a section of Malvar Street and engaging in an argument with another man on a motorcycle.

This video was posted on the same day on the We R1 at Your Service page, following its submission via private message by the man on the motorcycle.

Verayo was visibly upset and spoke loudly, claiming that he was nearly hit and collided with by the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, in turn, asked him what his problem was.

Verayo introduced himself, claiming to be a relative of city information officer and Anti Crime Task Force chief Richard Ligad, and also stated that he was a police officer. He even threatened to arrest the motorcyclist, who explained that he was having an asthma attack and was on his way to the hospital.

“Lumakad ka na, gusto mo ipakulong kita. Okay, may kasama kang bata, wala pang helmet,” pahayag pa ng lalaking bumaba sa kotse. “Kung may hika ka, huwag ka magmaneho. Pulis ako, ga** ka, ha!”

Meanwhile, in an interview on Sunday, December 24, Ligad stated that he is not related to the said man.

He said that the vehicle has been located and they are continuing with the investigation.

“Hindi ko kamag-anak yan. Ngayon, alam na ng Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) kung nasaan ang sasakyan niya. Ang sabi namin doon sa nagpadala ng video, sa barangay sila magharap or sa city traffic,” pahayag ni Ligad.

He said they have also contacted the man on the motorcycle who sent the video to discuss any actions he wishes to take. However, as of this writing, the man has not responded.

Iquin urges residents of the city not to impersonate police officers if they are not legitimate members of the PNP organization because pretending to be one is prohibited under the Revised Penal Code.

She explained that this carries a prison sentence for anyone proven guilty of usurpation of authority.

“Ang PPCPO ay nanawagan sa mga mamamayan ng Puerto Princesa na huwag magpakilalang pulis kung hindi naman lehitimong member ng PNP organization. Ang pagpapangap bilang taong may awtoridad ay ipinagbabawal batay sa revised penal code na merong parusang pagkakakulong sa sinumang mapapatunayang gumawa ng usurpation of authority,” she warned.