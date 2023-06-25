The local police force has strongly denied allegations that four of their personnel physically assaulted an individual with a disability (PWD) who was suspected of theft inside the Sabang Police Station in Barangay Cabayugan on June 15.

Evi Luchel Malate, the mother of the 19-year-old victim, Vhencint Elfred Malate, who resides in the mentioned barangay, has made an allegation against the Sabang police personnel, accusing them of assaulting her son. The accusation arose from complaints that Vhencint was involved in the theft of passports, $250 in cash, cellphones, and other items belonging to two Israeli tourists.

Police Captain Justine Dalion, commander of the 4th Platoon of the Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company (PPCMFC) stationed in Sabang, firmly denied any involvement of their personnel in attacking Vhencint. According to him, Vhencint was brought to their station’s receiving desk solely for questioning related to the incident.

“Dinala lang siya dito sa receiving desk, dito sa ano [police station], tapos, tinanong lang naman siya ng mga tropa natin, ‘yun lang. May tinuro siyang tao na nang pinatawag namin, hindi naman siya kilala,” Dalion told Palawan News on Saturday, June 24.

“Malabo na may naganap na mauling kasi noong ipinatawag namin ang itinuturo niya, present ang magulang, may mga sibilyan rin. Bukod sa sinasabi na wala itong kinalaman, hindi naman din [ang suspek] kilala,” he added.

Evi, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Kuwait, reached out to Palawan News for assistance. She sent a message, urging the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) to take action regarding the incident involving her son, who has a learning disability as indicated on his PWD ID.

“Ako po [ay] dumulog sa inyong tanggapan [at] nagbabakasakali na mabigyan nang pansin ito ng pamunuan City PNP. Ang anak ko pong si Vhencint Elfred Malate, 19 years old, at isang PWD, ay binugbog ng police na naka deploy sa Sabang, napagbintangan po kasi ang anak ko na nagnakaw sa isang resort na nakita sa CCTV. Pero hindi naman na identify na sya yun. Ang nangyari po, dinampot ang anak ko, at pagdating sa station pinosasan, pinasok sa isang kwarto, at doon binugbog habang nakaposas,” she said.

Evi also clarified that Vhencint was wrongfully accused since he was at their house when the guests’ belongings were stolen from a resort. However, due to the alleged assault he had already endured, he was coerced into confessing to the offense.

“[Noong] oras po ng nakawan, ang anak ko po ay nasa bahay lang. [Ang] sabi umamin po sya pero [yon ay] dahil sa binugbog na po sya. Kahit hindi sya ang may gawa, nagsalita na lang po sya,” she stated.

“[Kung] sakali po na may kasalanan, pwede din naman po sigurong ikulong, hindi bugbugin. Pagdating po sa PNP Irawan, sumuka po ang anak ko sa sobrang sakit ng sikmura nya,” she added.

She was informed that the symptoms were attributed to a hangover; however, she emphasized that her son does not consume alcohol.

His son’s arm, which had previously undergone surgery, was also hit with a chair. “Binubugbog po sya habang naka posas ng patalikod. Tama po ba yun?”

The defense presented by the Sabang Police states that upon reviewing the CCTV footage, an investigation was immediately conducted, and the police questioned those who identified Malate.

They claimed that the 19-year-old initially confessed to the crime but later retracted his statement.

“Kaya namin siya hinuli kasi, noong itinuro na siya ng mga naka-identify sa kanya sa CCTV, dinala niya ang mga pulis namin sa area na akala namin itutuuro na niya ang mga nawawalang item na ninakaw. Pero pagdating doon wala siyang maipakita, sa halip winasiwasan niya ng kutsilyo ang mga pulis namin. Dahil doon, hinuli siya saka dinala sa station namin,” Dalion said.

He said the foreign victims have chosen not to file charges and have returned to their home country.

Meanwhile, Police Captain Victoria Iquin from the information office of the PPCPO stated that if the family intends to proceed with their complaint, they can do so by filing it with the appropriate office.

“If may reklamo ang family, pwede silang mag-file ng reklamo sa proper office para maayos ang problema, or managot ang dapat managot,” she said.