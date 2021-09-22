City planners in Puerto Princesa want to implement a nine-year-old house numbering system pan that aims to give a unique number to each residence and building on a street for easy location.

City Planning Office (CPO) chief, Engr. Jovenee Sagun, told the City Council on Monday, September 20, that the home numbering project started in 2012 or 2013. She said that the initiative was funded on an annual basis, but that no money was now available.

“Ito ay naging project as early as 2012 o 2013 ng [city] engineering under their planning division. Ito ay napopondohan sa kanila taun-taon, hindi ko lang alam kung hanggang ngayon, pero parang ngayon parang wala ng pondo,” Sagun said.

“Ang alam ko ito ay napasimulan nila. Nakabili na sila ng mga gamit and wala na akong update sa napasimulan ng city engineering,” Sagun added.

- Advertisement -

According to Engr. Jerry Directo, a representative of the City Engineering Office (CEO), given a large number of homes in the city, they are unable to do this now.

“Sa ngayon hindi kaya. Mahirap mag numbering dahil napakaraming bahay sa lungsod. Hindi lang naman city engineering ang involve dyan. Kailangan rin natin ang city assessor,” Directo said.

Sagun said the city planning can help them with the home numbering since they have a citywide household and establishment census and mapping that may be used as references.

“Puwede kami makatulong sa kanila sa numbering kasi mayroon kami naging proyekto na tinatawag namin na citywide household and establishment survey and mapping. Puwede po natin maging reference ito,” she said.

Sagun also admitted that the project was challenging but the data from the citywide household and establishment survey, as well as mapping, will be quite useful.

“Hindi rin kasi talaga madali ‘yong house numbering. Dapat may system na gagawin pero sa information that we have through the city wide household and establishment survey and mapping ay matutulungan po namin ang city engineering,” she said.

City Councilor Herbert Dilig said having house numbers will make it easy for deliveries to find the individuals to whom parcels are addressed.

“Sabi nyo hindi kaya? Ano kaya ang puwedeng gawin ng city engineering dyan at ng kapag nagpapadeliver kami ay [hindi] nagbibilangan ng poste ng ilaw, o nagsasabi kami kung anong kulay ng bakod ng kapitbahay namin,” Dilig asked.

Directo said that they may go back to zero until the database for the house numbering project is completed.

“Siguro back to zero tayo na magkaroon ng database or system para matukoy ang bawat numero ng bahay,” he said.

Because some resource persons were not present during the Council’s question hour, the matter was referred to the Committee on Landed Estate and Urban Development.