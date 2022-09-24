- Advertisement by Google -

The City Sports Office (CSO) of Puerto Princesa is looking for additional manpower in preparation for the Ironman 70.3 race to be held in the city on November 13.

In a Facebook post, the CSO announced that they will be needing an additional 119 individuals to carry on some tasks during the event.

Jobs for COVID-19 protocol, airport and hotel secretariat, merchandise, registration, race timers, transition porters, bike check-in, transport, and refreshment staff are open for students, fresh graduates, and others who are strong and hardworking and want to be part of the event.

Ironman 70.3 is a worldwide triathlon racing event that includes swimming, biking, and running.

Job opportunities available for Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa. (From City Sports Puerto Princesa FB page)

1,600 triathletes from all over the world are expected to participate in the race.

This excludes the coaches, support teams, and others who wanted to witness the event.

Those interested in applying may submit their bio data at the City Sports Office, Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For other details, you may contact the City Sports Office at 09175138100 or 09096110212.

