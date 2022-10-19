Operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) recovered some explosives on Tuesday, October 18, at Sitio Irish in Brgy. Binduyan, Puerto Princesa City.

Based on a report, the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) and other units of the PNP found two improvised anti-personnel landmines, one rifle grenade (RG), uniforms, and other papers that are thought to belong to the New People’s Army (NPA).

The PNP said the explosives were discovered based on the information given by surrendered members of the rebel group and through the initiatives of the PNP’s intelligence unit.

City police operatives at the site of where the explosives were recovered in Barangay Binduyan, Puerto Princesa City.

Binduyan village chief Macario Fabrigas told Palawan News that there were no sightings of rebel groups in his barangay, although he admitted that some units of the rebel groups used to operate in their area in the past.

“Sa ngayon wala naman akong napapansin na ibang mukha dito sa barangay namin. Kung ang pag uusapan may sightings ba ng NPA dito, wala. Pero dati, ang bundok, daanan ng mga NPA. Tagusan ‘yan,” Fabrigas said.

