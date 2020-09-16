City jail trains female detainees on cashew brittle-making

Female PDLs making cashew brittles which will be sold to generate extra income for them while inside detention. Image from BJMP Palawan.

Jail Senior Inspector Irene Dañez Gaspar told Palawan News they are targeting to sell the finished products publicly of around 20 female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) by October.

The city jail management has initiated a cashew brittle-making project for their female detainees to provide them income while in confinement.

“Nasa 20 PDLs ang active na nag-join at patuloy na gumagawa ng cashew brittle. Target namin na magbenta this coming October in celebration of the National Correctional Consciousness Week,” Gaspar said.

“Para maturuan ang mga female PDL ng paggawa ng cashew brittle as part of their livelihood program na makapag-generate ng extra income while in detention,” she added.

She also said that female dorm warden SJO4 Rowena Olivar trained the PDLs on September 4, which is a one-day activity that equipped the PDLs of the knowledge for making brittle cashew nuts.

As of now, they are continuously producing brittles to be sold, she said.

“One day training lang siya and tuloy-tuloy pa din up to this date ang pag-produce nila ng cashew brittle,” she said.

