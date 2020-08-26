City jail to hold trade fair

In an interview with Palawan News, JSINSP Irene Dañez Gaspar, jail warden said that they initiated this activity to develop the skills of the Persons Deprived of Liberty and

As part of the livelihood program of the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ), a two-day Livelihood Products trade fair is set to be conducted on August 30-31 in front of the jail facility.

In an interview with Palawan News, JSINSP Irene Dañez Gaspar, jail warden said that they initiated this activity to develop the skills of the Persons Deprived of Liberty and an opportunity for them to generate income for basic needs and even money to help their families outside the jail.

“Dahil dito na-dedevelop ‘yong kanilang mga skills and nakakatulong ito sa pag augment ng kanilang mga basic needs and nakakatulong din sa family nila dahil kahit papaano ‘yong kinikita doon ay pwedeng ibigay sa mga families nila na nasa labas,” she said.

She also said that the products made by the persons deprived of liberty will be displayed during the two-day trade fair, including rugs, smiley coconut shell coin bank, bracelets, ornamental plants made of plastic, garden decor, figurines, and many more which are mostly made of recycled materials found in jail creatively made by the PDLs themselves.

“Mostly recycled, usually made from plastic bottles dahil may mga tindahan din tayo dito sa loob ‘yong halimbawa soft drinks, nirerecycle natin ‘yong bote no’n para less din ‘yong basura, may mga rugs, mga figurines lahat ng ginagawa ‘yong alkansiya ganoon din” she said.

Gaspar said that they will conduct the trade fair strictly following social distancing and other protocols outside the jail facility in a tent made by their personnel in response team, and products will be placed in a rack made of bamboo.

“May ginawa kaming tent doon tapos may ginawa silang parang kawayan na higaan, na ilalatag ang mga products, strictly social distancing ang gagawin natin,” she said.

In addition, Gaspar invites everyone to visit their trade fair to show support to the PDLs who made the products.

“Ini-invite namin lahat lalo na ang mga service providers natin na tumutulong sa atin, kung sino ‘yong may mga mabubuting puso ini-invite namin na mag-participate o bumisita sa City Jail, in front of the City sa response team post namin, syempre i-oobserve natin ang minimum health protocol bago tayo makalapit doon para suportahan po ‘yong quarterly livelihood trade fair ng ating mga PDL para suportahan natin,” she said.

