City jail placed under lockdown as 123 inmates test reactive to antigen

The Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) is implementing a two-week lockdown starting today, June 12, after 123 inmates tested positive in antigen test on Friday.

PPCJ community relations officer JO1 Filly Erika Argueza said Saturday that the infected individuals are already isolated and undergoing treatment inside the facility.

“As of today, ang mga positive ay being properly monitored by our nurses. They are supported with medicines and vitamins through coordination with our sponsors,” Argueza said in a text message.

The PPCJ management is conducting an ongoing assessment of the possible cause of the COVID-19 transmission, she added.

“Sa ngayon suspended pa rin ang paabot ng ibang items. Only medicines, vitamins and cash lang muna ang pinapayagan,” she said.

Argueza also said the jail management is now requesting other law enforcement agencies for the temporary suspension of their commitment to the PPCJ facilities while dealing with the situation.

“Here in PPCJ, makakapasok lang ang personnel kapag negative po ang RT PCR. We (have been) implementing that guideline since last year,” she said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts