City jail initiates 3-month ‘Balik Timbang’ program for undernourished detainees

The Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) launched last week a 3-month “Balik Timbang” program aimed at addressing the nutritional needs of 15 selected “undernourished” detainees.

“Ang purpose is maging healthy, ma-normalize ang BMI, at lumakas ang immune system ng identified PDLs na malnourished or wasted,” JSINSP Irene Dañez Gaspar told Palawan News said following the program’s kick off last September 10.

She said that the target PDLs for the project were evaluated by their jail nurses through a physical check up.

“Pina-assess and evaluate po natin based na din sa kanilang records at daily monitoring ang kanilang health status sa ating mga jail nurse. Tinimbang at sinukat ang height nila para makuha ang BMI, then kung sino ang hindi normal ang BMI (body mass index) sila yong pinili namin,” she said.

Under the 3-month program, they will be provided with supplementary or additional food and vitamin and their diet will be supervised by a food service specialist and jail nurses.

Monitoring of their condition will be conducted every weekend.

The sponsors for the program are the City Jail Personnel, Unit Welfare & Development, and Puerto Princesa City Health Office.

