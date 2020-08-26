City Jail holds Buwan ng Wika events

The event is dubbed “Wika ng Kasaysayan, Kasaysayan ng Wika: Ang mga Katutubong Wika sa Maka-Filipinong Bayanihan Kontra Pandemiya.” It mainly promotes Filipino language and dialects while raising awareness about the pandemic among Persons Deprived of Liberty.

In celebration of the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa, the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) is set to conduct a week-long activity focusing on promoting awareness on COVID-19 pandemic using Filipino dialects from August 24-30.

The event is dubbed “Wika ng Kasaysayan, Kasaysayan ng Wika: Ang mga Katutubong Wika sa Maka-Filipinong Bayanihan Kontra Pandemiya.” It mainly promotes Filipino language and dialects while raising awareness about the pandemic among Persons Deprived of Liberty.

“Layunin nitong himukin ang bayanihan ng sambayanan upang masugpo ang patuloy na paglaganap ng COVID-19 sa pamamagitan ng pagbabahagi ng mga impormasyon o pabatid-publiko na nása Filipino at mga katutubong wika,” JSINSP Irene Dañez Gaspar, told Palawan News.

The activities for “Buwan ng Wika” include Sabayang Pagbikas, competed by 7 dorm clusters, poster making contest for PDLs, digital poster making for personnel, and Search for Dalagang Pilipina to be competed by the PDLs that are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Aside from this, Gaspar said that the activity, specifically the “Sabayang Pagbigkas” aims also to develop the talents and to create unity and discipline among PDLs during the current pandemic crisis.

“Ma-dedevelop talaga ‘yong kanilang mga talent, at the same time ‘yong unity, magkakaroon sila ng discipline, kasi from pag-papractice pa lang talagang kailangan na dito, ‘yong meron talaga silang unity at disiplina kasi hindi talaga nila basta basta mabubuo ‘yong piyesa na ‘yon. Dahil ‘yong kinakaharap natin na krisis ngayon kinakailangan meron tayong bayanihan at discipline, combination siya ‘yon ang anchored sa aming tema at activities,” she said.

The activity is also participated by the two inmates who recovered from COVID-19 who have shared their experiences by writing poems about their 14 days stay at the isolation facility, as asymptomatic COVID-19 positive hoping to inspire their fellow inmates to protect and took care of themselves to avoid the pandemic.

The activity is under the supervision of JSSUPT Maria Irene Esquinas, Regional Director of the Jail Bureau, JSSUPT RONALDO M SENOC, Jail Provincial Administrator, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Palawan, under the leadership of JSINSP IRENE D GASPAR at SJO4 Rowena Olivar, Wardens.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.