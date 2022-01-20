City health officials said the new COVID-19 surge in Puerto Princesa is producing more new cases than ever before, but with less severe symptoms in patients.

The city recorded its highest single-day tally so far on Tuesday, when a total of 293 patients all tested positive after undergoing antigen and RT-PCR tests.

Dr. Dean Palanca, who heads the city Incident Management Team (IMT), and Dr. Ralph Marco Flores, head of the IMT’s contact tracing team, said in a live briefing on Wednesday that most who tested positive are fully vaccinated, which may explain why the patients either have mild symptoms or asymptomatic.

“’Yong bakuna ay nakakatulong sa atin na malabanan ang virus, kasi mayroon din siyang proteksyon na ibinibigay, kahit hindi para sa Omicron ang unang batch natin ng vaccines. Pero napag-aralan natin na nakakatulong talaga siya sa paglaban ng Omicron,” Flores explained.

“Karamihan ng mga nakukuha nating cases ay fully vaccinated. Pero hindi ibig sabihin na mas maraming fully vaccinated ngayon ang [nagpo-positive]. Mas marami talagang fully vaccinated na ngayon, pero kung pareho lang ang mga tine-test natin sa unvaccinated, I’m sure mas marami pa ring unvaccinated na ngayon na magpo-positive,” he added.

Flores also said they are almost sure that the Omicron variant is behind the surge even without conclusive test results yet from the Philippine Genome Center.

He also added that what is happening to patients in the city is similar to what is happening in other countries with the Omicron variant, wherein the virus spreads more rapidly than other variants but is not as fatal as the Delta variant.

“Yong pagdami ng mga kaso ay senyales talaga na andito na ang Omicron. Kasi, kung titingnan natin sa ibang bansa, parang 300 percent ang pag-increase ng cases nila. Hindi pa natin naca-calculate kung mas nakakamatay talaga. Pero based sa nakikita sa ibang bansa, hindi ganun ka-deadly ang Omicron, pero mas nakakahawa, undoubtedly,” said Flores.

When asked if the city is going to once again use local hotels to augment quarantine facilities, which was done late last year due to the surge caused by the Delta variant, Palanca stated that in the meantime, there is no immediate need because most patients are home-quarantined.

“Naka-depende pa rin ‘yan sa sitwasyon. Kasi sa ngayon madalas ay naka-home quarantine ang mga pasyente, at ang mga kasama nila sa bahay positive din, kaya mas pinili na lang na sa bahay na lang,” said Palanca.