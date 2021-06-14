City IATF recommends return to General Community Quarantine status

The city Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has recommended the downgrading of Puerto Princesa City’s quarantine classification to general community quarantine (GCQ).

IATF spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap said the measure was adopted in their meeting Sunday but is still subject for approval by the national government. He added that the city IATF has also recommended to extend the inbound travel ban for seven more days, and is waiting for concurrence from the regional IATF.

“Majority voted to de-escalate to GCQ by June 16, subject to approval by National IATF. Majority also voted to extend travel ban to 7 days, subject to Regional IATF concurrence. These are the important updates for now,” he said in a text message on Monday, June 14.

As of the June 13 tally by the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (CESU), there are 414 RT-PCR active cases, seven saliva test-positive active cases, and 971 antigen-positive cases.

New quarantine classifications are usually announced by either Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque or by President Rodrigo Duterte in his weekly address to the nation.

So far, the city government has adjusted curfew hours from 7PM to 5AM to 9PM to 5AM, beginning Wednesday, June 16. Officials have also yet to decide whether to extend the liquor ban.

