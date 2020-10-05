City IATF imposes new liquor ban from October 6-20

Vice mayor Maria Nancy Socrates on Monday said that the local inter-agency task force for emerging infectious disease (IATF-EID) passed a resolution imposing a liquor ban from October 6 until 20; curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and recommended a maximum of ten persons for work and social gatherings.

Liquor ban and curfew hours will once again be implemented in Puerto Princesa City starting Tuesday (October 6) as the number of COVID-19 local transmission cases continued to rise for the past two weeks.

Vice mayor Maria Nancy Socrates on Monday said that the local inter-agency task force for emerging infectious disease (IATF-EID) passed a resolution imposing a liquor ban from October 6 until 20; curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and recommended a maximum of ten persons for work and social gatherings.

“If they will be having a party with more than ten people, you’ll have to ask permission from the IMT,” Socrates said.

This developed after a string of confirmed COVID-19 cases were indexed in a social gathering from a certain resort on September 20. Puerto Princesa City has recorded a total of 109 confirmed COVID-19cases, 33 of which were active cases, with 75 recoveries and one casualty.

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa, city administrator, in a separate message to Palawan News, clarified that purchasing of alcoholic beverages would still be allowed, and only public consumption would be prohibited.

The City IATF has also recommended travel restrictions going to Puerto Princesa starting October 8.

Dr. Dean Palanca, commander of the Incident Management Team (IMT), in a late night press briefing on Monday, called the attention of barangay officials to enforce the tight health protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In Palawan province, a surge of local transmission cases were also observed in island towns of Cuyo with 31 active COVID-19 cases, and Coron with 13. Palawan trails second with a total of 358 confirmed cases behind Oriental Mindoro with 795 cases in MIMAROPA regional tally.

(With a report from Jeshyl Guiroy)

