The city health office has confirmed one case of pertussis in the city, a highly contagious whooping cough disease, especially dangerous to unvaccinated children.

A representative from the City Health Office (CHO) confirmed that one out of two patients suspected with cases of pertussis in Palawan was confirmed positive. The patient, a six year-old girl admitted on April 1, has already been treated and is currently undergoing isolation and monitoring by the CHO.

CHO Representative Ralph Flores gave an update on the patient’s situation this April 16 during a media conference at the City Coliseum.

He confirmed that the CHO is actively surveying potential pertussis cases in the province.

“Yung last April na suspected case natin, bumalik na yung result at positive. Ayun po ay isang six year old na female, simula po nung nakita natin nung April 1 ay ginamot na rin natin, kaya di na tayo nababahala,” Flores said.

“Actually ngayon magaling na siya. Pero binabantayan pa rin natin kasi 31 days yung kailangan na isolation period niya. Nasa bahay lang siya, pinuntahan namin last week,” he added.

Flores further explained that the other patient’s results was already indeterminate, as they had been admitted in February.

Flores presented the CHO’s current programs in 2024 during the media conference. Two of these programs, namely the Infectious Diseases Program and the Epidemiology and Surveillance Units were prominent during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CHO confirmed that these two units have recently been re-activated and they are actively surveying other potential outbreaks in the city, following the emergence of pertussis cases.

However, Flores noted that although it was possible, there is a low chance for an outbreak of pertussis cases in the city.

“May nakuha kaming dalawa na isesend namin [for testing] (…) Hindi pa natin matatawag na suspected cases yung dalawa, di natin masabi, kasi talagang nagsurveillance lang kami doon, so yung ibang sintomas tinest na din namin. Pero di pa siya pasok sa case definition ng pertussis,” Flores added.