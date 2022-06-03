City health authorities have launched a mobile COVID-19 vaccination campaign in an effort to increase the immunization program against the highly contagious disease that has decimated its economy.

Puerto Princesa City Covac (COVID-19 Vaccination) announced the commencement of its “Vax On d’ Go” mobile COVID-19 program on Thursday, aiming at barangays, organizations, institutions, enterprises, private sectors, and individuals.

“This strategy aims to provide the community a more convenient way of availing Covid-19 vaccination services,” read its statement.

A minimum of 10 vaccine recipients per request is required for organizations or institutions, as well as a covered, well-ventilated room with tables and seats.

There will be no minimum number of recipients for the bedridden or immunocompromised.

Interested organizations or institutions may contact 09708104319 (Smart) or 09050462095 (Globe), or email PPCvaxonthego@gmail.com for queries and request.

Earlier this month, the Puerto Princesa Covac team had also launched its satellite and drive-thru vaccination sites throughout the city.