City Hall undergoes disinfection

Work in some city government offices were suspended for four days to give way for disinfection, as the city continued to be hard hit with the rising cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

City mayor Lucilo Bayron, in Memorandum Circular No. 09 issued on Tuesday, deemed it “necessary” to temporarily suspend city government from April 20 until the 23rd, as some city hall employees also positive in SARS-nCov-2, the causative agent of the highly infectious coronavirus disease.

“Some of our employees of the different offices of the city government were also inflicted. It is deemed necessary to sanitize all the premises of the old and new city hall buildings,” Bayron said in the memorandum.

Palawan News sources have also confirmed that the COVID-19 cases in the city included some high ranking officials who were admitted in Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP) for close medical monitoring.

The city remained to swing record-number of daily COVID-19 increase, now about to surpass the 200th mark.

Isolation wards in ONP were also near capacity, with at least 32 beds occupied with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases from a total of around 46 beds.

In City Incident Management Team’s (IMT) bulletin as of Tuesday night, there were 193 active cases, from a total of 444 confirmed cases, with 243 recoveries and eight deaths.

