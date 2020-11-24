City Hall says Phase 1 of smart streetlighting project is 91.99% complete

Julio Sergio, personnel from the CEO, providing updates to the City Council on Monday, said that each lamp post was pegged at P126,534.97. A total of 1,873 streetlights were plotted in Phase 1.

Phase 1 of the P700 million-worth smart street lighting project in Puerto Princesa City is 91.99 percent completed as of November 15, the City Engineering Office (CEO) said.

Julio Sergio, personnel from the CEO, providing updates to the City Council on Monday, said that each lamp post was pegged at P126,534.97. A total of 1,873 streetlights were plotted in Phase 1.

“‘Yong P700 million na pailaw nahahati sa tatlong [phase]. Ang actual accomplishment nang first part ay nasa 91.99 percent as of November 15. Nasa P126,534.97 [each], ito ‘yong lumalabas kung direct natin i-co-compute pero may mga iba pang component,” Sergio said.

Sergio explained that replacing the bulbs with smart lights was due to its efficiency, citing its features as “less hassle for their department” that allows the city engineers to immediately check and repair the basted lights.

“Ang smart light puwede i-control dito sa city hall. Makikita namin agad kung ano-ano ‘yong mga ilaw na pundido para sa maintenance hindi kami mahihirapan magcheck kung nasaan ‘yong kailangan i-repair,” Sergio added.

The street light project has been one of the pet projects by city mayor Lucilo Bayron since he assumed office in 2013.

Sergio also noted that these smart lights met the required “setbacks” of the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) compared to the existing streetlights.

“’Yong rason kung bakit pinalitan namin ‘yong existing na nasa highway, hindi na kasi tama yung setback na required ng DPWH,” Sergio explained.

Engr. Rolly So, also from the CEO, explained that the existing posts will be refurbished for use in rural barangays. However, he clarified that they don’t have yet definite plans and budget to transfer the existing posts.

“Ang plano nyan kung sakaling matanggal [‘yong existing streetlights], sa mga rural barangays daw ilalagay,” So added.