In light of the pandemic and the damage wrought by Typhoon Odette, the City Council has pushed for the extension of the deadline for renewal of the mayor’s permit and payment of the annual supervision fee for tricycles effective February 28 until March 30.

Peter “Jimbo” Maristela, chairman of the committee on transportation told Palawan News on Monday, that they approved a resolution extending the deadline of the mayor’s permit as a form of aid in areas severely impacted by Odette.

“Extended ng 30 days from February 28. Ito naman siguro hindi kaila sa ating lahat ‘yong dinanas natin bukod sa pandemya ay ‘yong kalamidad na naranasan natin sa typhoon Odette kaya naisipan natin mag file ng ganitong resolution,” he said.

Maristela noted that the extended grace period will cover Saturday, Sunday, and legal holidays.

- Advertisement -

“Dahil 30 days extension kasama po ‘yong Saturday and Sunday, unless ‘yong ika-30 day ay papatak ng weekend or holiday yong next filing ay doon sa next working day,” he said.

“Ang deadline nila ay sa February 28 na. Ang bayaran ay mula February 1 to 28 pero sa ating ordinansa puwede silang mabigyan ng grace period na 30 days kaya ngayon pa lang ay nagpasa na tayo ng isang resolution para naman mapagbigyan sila,” Maristela added.

Meanwhile, Maristela clarified that there is no need for an ordinance, pointing that the existing ordinance already includes a 30-day grace period.

“Hindi na [kailangan ng ordinance]. Kasi sa existing Ordinance may nakalagay na pwede bigyan ng 30 days grace period. Kaya resolution na lang,” he said.