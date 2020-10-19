City grants tax incentives to businesses employing seniors and PWD

City mayor Lucilo Bayron last week signed into local law Ordinance No. 1084, granting tax cuts to private sectors.

The city government is granting tax incentives to local businesses that employ senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD) to further promote ‘social justice’ and encourage partnership programs to promote the welfare of the elderly and qualified disabled employees.

City mayor Lucilo Bayron last week signed into local law Ordinance No. 1084, granting tax cuts to private sectors.

Micro and small-scale industries may be deducted with P20,000 per elderly or PWD employed in their total taxable gross sales. Medium and large-scale business would be entitled to P50,000 deductions from their gross sales for each elderly or PWD worker.

“There is a need to recognize the important role of the private sector in promoting the welfare and the interest of senior citizens and PWD,” the signed ordinance read.

The qualified business establishments shall apply for approval of the tax incentive from the Local Economic and Investments Promotions Office (LEIPO) based on the employment certification from the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) and Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO).

In 2019, the city government increased the cash allowance of the PWDs and the elderly from P1,000 to P1,500 quarterly.

Councilor Peter Maristela on January moved to expand the benefits and privileges of the seniors, seeking free entertainment inclusive of recreational centers in the city such as theaters, cinema houses, concerts, leisure, and amusement parks which may be availed during their birthday.

