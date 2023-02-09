The city government has sent out a memo telling all barangay captains to clear the roads of obstructions, illegal buildings, and cars that are parked in the wrong places in their areas of responsibility.

Barangay officials who fail to implement the Barangay Road Clearing Operations (BaRCO) will face disciplinary actions from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Memorandum Order No. 041, which was issued on February 7 by city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa, is a reiteration of Memorandum Circular No. 2023-017 issued by DILG on January 25.

The DILG Memorandum mandates the monthly conduct of Barangay Road Clearing Operations (BaRCO) on all barangay roads, including minor and tertiary roads, streets, alleys, and other roads officially turned over to the barangay.

Every month, a BaRCO report should also be given to the local DILG.

No parking, one-side parking, and other similar violations must also be dealt with by the barangay, subject to existing local laws.

Meanwhile, DILG also clarified that violations on city or municipal roads must be reported to the local government unit (LGU), provincial roads to the governor, and national roads to concerned national agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Bureau of Fire Protection.

In 2019, former President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed LGUs to “reclaim public roads that are being used for public ends.”

About Post Author