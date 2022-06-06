The city government is pushing ahead with its plan to establish a Halal slaughterhouse and is hoping to attract businesses catering to its market.

City mayor Lucilo Bayron, on Monday’s flag raising ceremony at the City Hall, said that the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has initiated talks with them on the matter.

“Noong Friday nag-call sa atin ang NCMF kasama ‘yong bagong regional director at muli kinausap natin tungkol sa Halal slaughterhouse,” Bayron said.

The Halal slaughterhouse plan was first floated by Bayron in his 2019 State of the City Address (SOCA), which he vowed to accomplish during his term in the office.

“In-explain nila na walang Halal slaughterhouse sa buong Palawan at kung makakagawa tayo, magkakaroon ng source ‘yong mga magtatayo ng Halal restaurant para ma-attract natin ‘yong mga Muslim tourists na nanggagaling sa Malaysia [at] Borneo,” Bayron added.

Through the available information online, an Islamic way of slaughtering animals or the traditional Halal is usually done by hand.

It involves the killing of the animal through a cut on the jugular vein, in its carotid artery and windpipe.

Carcasses are also drained from blood and the animals, healthy during the slaughter.