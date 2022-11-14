The city government has invested in brand-new vehicles for Puerto Princesa’s police stations, but Mayor Lucilo Bayron has not yet decided when he will hand them over, pending the allocation of funds for gas and the determination of a long-term use procedure.

During Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at City Hall, Bayron presented the police vehicles and other equipment that had been partially delivered. However, he cannot help but be disappointed by his observation that the previous vehicles they donated to the PNP are no longer in good working condition.

“Meron tayong mga police cars… ang mga police cars na yan ma-a-assign sa mga police stations sa mga mini city halls. Hindi pa natin ibibigay kasi wala pang kasamang gasolina yan. Kasi kung ibigay natin yan, wala ring gasolina, hindi rin tatakbo yan,” he said.

“Pag-iisipan natin kung anong magandang proseso na magtatagal yong mga sasakyan na yan. Kasi ang totoo, dala na ako. Marami na tayong binigay na sasakyan sa police, sandali lang sira na kaagad. Kasi ewan ko kung bakit ganoon,” Bayron added.

Bayron said the city government purchased the new vehicles to help the police force increase visibility and respond quickly to calls for help in remote barangays.

P/Col. Roberto Bucad, chief of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), expressed gratitude to the city government and Bayron in anticipation of the new vehicles.

According to him, they are open to developing a different kind of vehicle use policy with the city government in addition to the one they already have.

Bucad explained although some of their police cars are now defective, they have a service areas for maintenance and repairs, and that the city government also helps in fixing patrol cars it donated.

“Halos lahat ng binigay nila, sirang sira na. Matagal na rin kasi yong ibang donation ng city, 3-4 years ago. Pero kahit may mga sira sila, nakaka-request kami sa kanila na maayos. Pumapayag naman sila basta bigay ng city. Lahat na bigay ng city inaayos nila, walang problema,” Bucad said.

“Gagawin namin kung ano yong gusto ni mayor, kung ano yong gusto ng city,,” he said about the need to develop a policy for the long-term use of police cars.

The city government’s donations are critical to the work of their police stations in maintaining their presence in areas where they are needed, particularly in remote barangays where their responses are required, he said.

Bucad stated that there are times when their patrol cars are not operable and that is when their personnel will resort to using their own motorcycles and cars to respond to situations.

