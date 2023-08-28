The city administration is strongly backing the initiative to establish water reclamation facilities strategically situated in Puerto Princesa to purify and treat wastewater prior to its discharge into the bay.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced Saturday, during the third installment of the save the bays marine conservation project held in Barangay Pagkakaisa, that the city government is partnering with the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) to achieve this major goal.

He said in his address that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently conducted a comprehensive feasibility study aimed at identifying suitable sites for the establishment of wastewater treatment plants intended to play a crucial role in the rehabilitation of Puerto Princesa Bay.

Mayor Bayron emphasized the importance of prioritizing Barangay Matahimik, specifically in the vicinity of the emerging marketplace and the adjacent lagoon area.

“Meron tayong kausap, yong water district at yong DPWH—yong DPWH nag conduct ng feasibility study kung saan-saan kailangang maglagay ng wastewater treatment plant,” he said, to treat domestic wastewater before outfalls carry them to the sea.

“In partnership with the city water district and using the feasibility study of the DPWH, magtatayo ng wastewater treatment plants. Ang sinabi ko, unahin nila yong doon malapit sa ginagawang palengke, doon sa Barangay Matahimik, may parang lagoon doon,” the city mayor added.

He said that after the area has been rehabilitated, the outfall in Canigaran area that passes through Rizal Avenue will be next.

“Kasi yong Rizal Avenue, tumayo ka dyan sa pagitan ng Valencia Street at saka Rizal Avenue, maaamoy mo yong kanal. Bakit may amoy yong kanal? Kasi tubig na galing sa septic tank, galing sa mga commercial establishment, mga residence, doon bumabagsak,” he added.

The decision to focus on wastewater treatment plants underscores Puerto Princesa’s commitment to fostering a sustainable future.

He said the integration of these treatment plants aligns with the broader vision of Puerto Princesa City to ensure that urban development progresses harmoniously with nature conservation.

With the feasibility study providing the initial blueprint, the mayor of the city said the imminent construction of these wastewater treatment plants signifies a leap forward in the quest to safeguard the environment, preserve the bay’s integrity, and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable city.

Earlier, the PPCWD announced plans to construct eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) around the Puerto Princesa Bay, the target of the city government’s marine conservation project.

The PPCWD administration’s goal is to deal with the urgent demand for efficient sewage management in the neighboring areas of the bay, where water quality has been adversely affected.

Walter Laurel, the water utility company’s general manager, mentioned that from the overall count, the initial stage will encompass the establishment of two STPs, while the rest will be constructed in the subsequent years.

“Walong planta ang plano, pero dalawa muna ang unang ipapatayo, and in the succeeding years magdadagdag tayo. Building up lang kung kakayanin pa ng kababayan. With this project, I believe maa-address na natin yung deteriorating quality ng Puerto Princesa bay at Honda bay,” said Laurel.