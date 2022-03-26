The city government of Puerto Princesa, through the Local Youth Development Office (LYDO), Sangguniang Kabataan, and the Local Youth Development Council (LYDC), conducted a Youth Organization Registration Program (YORP) Caravan 2022 on Thursday.

The caravan was held to orient youth and youth-serving organizations in the city regarding the importance of being accredited in the National Youth Commission’s (NYC) YORP.

Once registered, these organizations will be ensured access and participation to NYC-initiated programs and activities nationwide.

(Photo courtesy of Ralph Richard Asuncion)

According to Anna. Leonora Rodriguez, Vice President of Palawan National School Supreme Student Government, the YORP Caravan was an avenue for different organizations to meet and collaborate for the purpose of helping the community.

“Such partnership would help our school-based organizations to have access to resources that weren’t readily available before, like promotion via media outlets. Apart from that, they presented added opportunities for SSG members to join various seminars and events related to government work,” Rodriguez said.

The LYDO also recognized the members of LYDC who will serve for different advocacies within their three-year term. Various organizations, which have registered in the YORP earlier last year, were also recognized during the program.

Around 300 high school, college students, and other youth participated in the event.