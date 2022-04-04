Young people in Puerto Princesa can enroll in a summer sports clinic and seminars run by the City Sports Office (CSO) to improve their game and help them build healthy habits.

Rocky Austria, the city’s sports director, announced Monday during the regular flag raising ceremony at City Hall that they are giving a learn to swim clinic for young people at the RVM Sports Complex in Barangay Santa Monica to improve their muscular strength and immunity.

“Merong programa si mayor [Lucilo Bayron] na tinatawag na summer clinic. Merong learn to swim kaya kung may mga kapatid, anak, o mga apo niyo, na gusto niyong matutong mag-swim, available po yan. Magpa-register na tayo dahil napupuno ito kaagad,” Austria said.

“Meron din tayo sa taekwondo, meron din tayo sa arnis na training para sa mga kabataan sa grassroots po,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has also campaigned for the city sports to implement Laro’t Saya, a park-based and family-oriented sports-for-all initiative aimed at encouraging Filipino families to participate in and learn sports together, according to Austria.

“Every Saturday and Sunday, family day ito, pumunta kayo dito sa ating Balayong [Park] at ating sports complex, may mga trainers tayo dyan, hindi para mag-train kundi gabayan ang mga bata sa mga sports na maaaring ma-develop sila. Pati mga magulang puwedeng sumama,” he said.