The city government of Puerto Princesa through the City Engineering Office has began to lay down plans in preparation for the coming of the rainy season and eventual onset of La Niña, City Information Officer Richard Ligad said.

In an interview with the media on Monday, Ligad said he had just finished a meeting with a maintenance team from the engineering office where they particularly disucssed mitigating measures for areas that are prone to flooding.

He said the team is ready to be deployed whenevery and wherever they will be needed, adding that they have actually started to make rounds of the city since last week when rains started to pour.

“So far, medyo ok pa naman dahil kahit paano hindi pa naman tayo nakaranas ng pagbaha maliban lang doon sa shelter kasi may bahagi talaga doon na mababa pero ginagawan naman ng paraan,” Ligad saaid.

“Yung temporary shelter na malimit itanong sa atin at binaha nga nung nakaraan,hindi naman iniwanan ng ating taga maintenance. May nagawa silang paraan doon na maliit na drainage palabas sa Peneyra (Road) pero naka stand by pa rin sila dahil may area na hindi pa pwedeng galawin dahil basa,” he added.

He also said the section of national highway in Barangay San Manuel that was submerged in floods during previous heavy rains was already checked and cleared by the maintenance team.

“Nag-iikot na rin sila doon sa iba pang mga pangunahing tingin nila ay crucial kapag tag-ulan, yung mga area na mabababa. Pinaghahandaan na nila at nililinis kung may bara,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Ligad also explained that the primary action that will totally address flooding problems of the city is the drainage masterplan which is currently being implemented.

He said the phase 1 is already underway with the ongoing road construction along the new market road in Brgy. Sta. Monica and another one in Brgy. San Pedro.

“Once nagawa na yan, mawawala na ang pagbaha pero may iba kasi na hindi pa nasisimulan. Pero ang importante, umiikot yung maintenance team natin at tuwing umuulan, alerto sila dahil alam nila na kaakibat ng ulan ang pagbaha,” he said.